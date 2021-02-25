3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Thursday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 10.33 pm today.

The earthquake was recorded at a shallow depth of 30 km East of Guwahati, Assam.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-02-2021, 22:33:21 IST, Lat: 26.19 & Long: 92.05, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 31km E of Guwahati, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/T6SnAEdtX0 pic.twitter.com/mefbbqbj8Y — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 25, 2021

Taking to Twitter, NCS informed, Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-02-2021, 22:33:21 IST, Lat: 26.19 & Long: 92.05, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 31 Km E of Guwahati, Assam, India”

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.