3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
167

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Thursday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 10.33 pm today.

The earthquake was recorded at a shallow depth of 30 km East of Guwahati, Assam.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Meghalaya: 1 Assam’s Worker Killed, 8 Injured In Mob Attack

Centre Opposes Same-Sex Marriage In Delhi HC, Says Not A…

“Assam Has Entered A New Era For Development”:…

Taking to Twitter, NCS informed, Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-02-2021, 22:33:21 IST, Lat: 26.19 & Long: 92.05, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 31 Km E of Guwahati, Assam, India”

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

You might also like
Top Stories

Ex-RJD Leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Passes Away

National

Maharashtra: Over 300 Policemen Tested Covid +ve, Five Dead

National

Modi inaugurates ‘Make In India’ metro coach

Regional

NIA recovers Rs 40 lakh cash, demonetized notes in alleged Manipur terror-financing…

Regional

Community spread of COVID-19 suspected in Karimganj

Regional

Assam: 3 dead, More Than 20 Injured In Several Road Accidents

Comments
Loading...