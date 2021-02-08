3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale was recorded in Tezpur, Assam on Monday afternoon, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were also felt in Guwahati and Nagaon.

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 13:49 pm, 30 kilometers east-south-east of Tezpur at a depth of 30 kilometeres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 08-02-2021, 13:49:15 IST, Lat: 26.57 & Long: 93.14, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 35km ESE of Tezpur, Assam, India,” NCS tweeted.

Meanwhile, tremors of 3.5 magnitude was also felt in Bhatinda, Punjab at 6.44 am and at 4.56 am in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir today.