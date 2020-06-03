3 Arrested in West Garo Hills in Connection to Abduction

Three arrested from the West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya and seized large numbers of arms and ammunitions from Tikrikilla.

Two were arrested from Tikrikilla earlier and based on their confession, one has been arrested later on.

Police also seized huge numbers of ammunition and uniforms of the army from Gapotoli in the Assam-Meghalaya border. The Gapotoli is the border area which is mainly used when one travels from Mancachar district in Assam to Guwahati/Goalpara.

The travelers faced problems while travelling from the area as the team kidnapped the people and demanded money. Such incidents are taking place for long and recently two Assam businessmen have also been kidnapped from the area.

Later the businessmen have been rescued in the barter of Rs. 3lakhs.