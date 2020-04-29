3 Assam People Test Positive for COVID-19 at Delhi

An Assam couple has been tested positive of COVID-19 in Delhi. The couple from Bokakhat went to Delhi for cancer treatment and during their stay in the national capital, they are affected by the deadly virus.

The couple Ajit Saikia and his wife Bonti Saikia is now under treatment in the isolation ward of Rajiv Gandhi SuperSpeciality Hospital.

Meanwhile, the nephew of the couple has also been put under isolation and his blood sample has also been collected for the COVID-19 test and the result is awaited.

On the other hand, another person from Assam has been tested positive in Delhi. The person Puspa Baruah who belongs from Sivasagar district also went to Delhi for treatment and was affected by the novel coronavirus.

Baruah went to Delhi in January and was under treatment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. He went to Delhi with his wife and daughter and was staying at a rented house in South Delhi. Baruah, who is also a cancer patient had a health examination for chemotherapy and during the health test, it was found that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is now under treatment at RamMohan Lohia Hospital. His wife and daughter have also been put under isolation and their blood samples have also been taken and their results will come today.