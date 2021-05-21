3-Day Assam Assembly Begins with Swearing-in of MLAs

The first session of the new Assam Assembly of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Government began on Friday with the swearing-in of the newly-elected MLAs. Pro-tem Speaker Phani Bhushan Choudhury is administering the oath to the MLAs.

Choudhury was administered the oath of secrecy on Wednesday by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah in the absence of the Governor. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had designated Choudhury as the pro-tem speaker.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was the first one to take the oath. He was followed by former CM Sarbananda Sonowal and former Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, who had contested and won the polls from behind bars and is yet to get bail in multiple cases against him, including sedition charges, was brought to the Assembly under police cover. He had earlier procured court order to take oath as a first-time MLA.

The three-day session will conclude on May 24.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Paneri MLA Biswajit Daimary has been nominated as the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, while, Bokajan MLA Dr. Numal Momin has been nominated as the deputy speaker of the assembly.

In a statement issued by the state BJP read that the meeting of BJP state committee has nominated former MP and senior MLA Biswajit Daimary as the next speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and Dr. Numal Momin as the deputy speaker of the assembly.

The former MP also wrote in Facebook that he has filed a nomintion for the 21st speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and extended his gratitude to all party leaders in the state and national level.

“Today I have filed my nomination for the 21st speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly,” he wrote in his post on Thursday.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the respected P.M of India, Sri Narendra Modi ji, Union Home Minister Sri Amit Shah ji, BJP President Sri J.P Nadda ji,National Vice President and spokesperson of BJP Sri Baijayant Jay Panda ji, General Secretary of BJP B.L Santhosh ji, respected C.M of Assam, Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, General Secretary of BJP Dilip Saikia ji and to the BJP Assam State President Sri Ranjeet Kumar Das ji,” he added.

The deputy speaker of the current Legislative Assembly, Dr. Momin is the second-time MLA from Bokajan. Dr. Momin completed his MBBS from Gauhati Medical College in 1999 and has an MD degree from Assam Medical College.

Also Read: ULFA (I) Releases Abducted ONGC Employee Ritul Saikia