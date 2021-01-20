3-day Assam Assembly to Commence from Feb 11

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly
0

The 3-day session of the Assam Assembly will be commenced from February 11. The session has been summoned by Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi.

This assembly session will be the last session of the present BJP government in the state before the commencement of the assembly election likely to be conducted in April.

State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also present the Vote on Account (Budget) for a few months of the year 2021-22 during the 3-day Assembly session.  

Related News

Sunil Arora, Other Election Officials Offer Prayers At…

Joe Biden To Be Sworn-in As 46th US Prez Today

CM Distributed Financial Aids To Surrendered NDFB Cadres

Germany Discovers New Coronavirus Strain Among 35 Patients

The session of the Assam Assembly will meet at 9:30 in the morning at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur on February 11. 

“I, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the next session of Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 am Thursday, the 11th February 2021 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur,” said the Governor in a notification. 

You might also like
National

Hardik becomes ‘Berojgar’

National

Dense Fog: flights diverted, trains delayed in Delhi

Regional

India plans to develop northeast by connecting with Chittagong port

National

Tea Industry unhappy with Budget

Regional

Devastating fire breaks out at Goreswar

Regional

85 quarantined students from Rajasthan-Gujarat discharged

Comments
Loading...