3-day Assam Assembly to Commence from Feb 11

The 3-day session of the Assam Assembly will be commenced from February 11. The session has been summoned by Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi.

This assembly session will be the last session of the present BJP government in the state before the commencement of the assembly election likely to be conducted in April.

State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also present the Vote on Account (Budget) for a few months of the year 2021-22 during the 3-day Assembly session.

The session of the Assam Assembly will meet at 9:30 in the morning at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur on February 11.

“I, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the next session of Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 am Thursday, the 11th February 2021 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur,” said the Governor in a notification.