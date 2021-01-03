3-Day Multilingual Dictionary Workshop Kicks Off In Lakhimpur

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
34

The 4th Multilingual Dictionary Workshop of Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) has commenced today at Deori Autonomous Council Guest House in Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur. The three-day workshop was organized by the Deori Sahitya Sabha (3rd, 4th, and 5th January 2021).

The workshop started at around 12 PM noon. A total of 30 Members from eight Sahitya Sabhas attended the workshop – Mising Sahitya Sabha (Prez – Gubinda Taid), Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Tiwa Sahitya Sabha (President -Lalsingh Madar), Garo Sahitya Sabha, Deori Sahitya Sabha (President – Phiju Kumar Deori), Karbi Sahitya Sabha, Dimasa Sahitya Sabha (Phani Bhusan Haflongbar) and ITSSA (President – Gubinda Taid).

The inaugural meeting was chaired by Mr. Gubind Taid, President, ITSSA and President Mising Sahitya Sabha.

Related News

All Assam Inter Club Golf Tournament Held Today

Karimganj: 200-Meter-Long India-Bangladesh Tunnel Discovered

3-Day Tribal Festival Kicks Off In Dhemaji

Sivasagar: Himanta Distributes Free Scooters To Recipients

President of Deori Sahitya Sabha, Phiju Kumar Deori, in his inaugural speech, appreciated the architect behind the te formation of ITSSA, Dr. Kameswar Brahma who organised and integrated the Indigenous Tribals of Assam. He appealed all the scholar and researcher of various Tribal Sahitya Sabhas to work for the progress of the humanity

Mr. Gubinda Taid, President, ITSSA laid emphasis on the importance and objectives of ITSSA. He said that introduction of Indigenous Tribal Language Policy with 4 language policy is the primary demand of ITSSA and should be implemented in Assam.

Mr Taid also mentioned that the ITSSA has been demanding (i) implementation of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulations in respect of Tribal Belt and Blocks (ii) keeping the existing reservation quota of the Schedule Tribes of Assam.

Furthermore, Mr. Taid also cited the importance of the compilation of Multilingual Dictionary with a view to develop the Indigenous Tribal Language of Assam.

You might also like
Regional

Man robbed of Rs. 20,000 in Guwahati

Top Stories

Rishi Kapoor cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

Regional

COVID19: 43 fresh cases reported in Assam

Regional

LS Battle : Second list of Assam Cong candidates

Top Stories

Assam To Set Up 104 High Schools In Tea Gardens

Entertainment

7-yr-old toy reviewer becomes YouTube’s highest-earning star

Comments
Loading...