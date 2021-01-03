3-Day Multilingual Dictionary Workshop Kicks Off In Lakhimpur

The 4th Multilingual Dictionary Workshop of Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) has commenced today at Deori Autonomous Council Guest House in Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur. The three-day workshop was organized by the Deori Sahitya Sabha (3rd, 4th, and 5th January 2021).

The workshop started at around 12 PM noon. A total of 30 Members from eight Sahitya Sabhas attended the workshop – Mising Sahitya Sabha (Prez – Gubinda Taid), Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Tiwa Sahitya Sabha (President -Lalsingh Madar), Garo Sahitya Sabha, Deori Sahitya Sabha (President – Phiju Kumar Deori), Karbi Sahitya Sabha, Dimasa Sahitya Sabha (Phani Bhusan Haflongbar) and ITSSA (President – Gubinda Taid).

The inaugural meeting was chaired by Mr. Gubind Taid, President, ITSSA and President Mising Sahitya Sabha.

President of Deori Sahitya Sabha, Phiju Kumar Deori, in his inaugural speech, appreciated the architect behind the te formation of ITSSA, Dr. Kameswar Brahma who organised and integrated the Indigenous Tribals of Assam. He appealed all the scholar and researcher of various Tribal Sahitya Sabhas to work for the progress of the humanity

Mr. Gubinda Taid, President, ITSSA laid emphasis on the importance and objectives of ITSSA. He said that introduction of Indigenous Tribal Language Policy with 4 language policy is the primary demand of ITSSA and should be implemented in Assam.

Mr Taid also mentioned that the ITSSA has been demanding (i) implementation of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulations in respect of Tribal Belt and Blocks (ii) keeping the existing reservation quota of the Schedule Tribes of Assam.

Furthermore, Mr. Taid also cited the importance of the compilation of Multilingual Dictionary with a view to develop the Indigenous Tribal Language of Assam.