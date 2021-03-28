3 Injured Myanmar Nationals Admitted To Imphal Hospitals

Three injured Myanmar nationals during the military crackdown in their country crossed the borders and were admitted to healthcare facilities in Manipur’s capital city Imphal on Saturday.

As per an Indian Express report, the injured Myanmar nationals were admitted to Moreh sub-divisional hospital and were later shifted to hospital in Imphal. The three injured who sustained bullet wounds have been identified as as Phuyoo alias Phuzo, 32, son of Miyantian; Nyae Yoon alias Konanoo, 29, son of Weayyoon; and Nay Nay Thoo alias Nyu Nyu Thun, 31, son of Myinninth.

Two of the Myanmar nationals have been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal while one of the injured, Naye Yoon, was shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

It is yet to be known how the injured nationals crossed over their country and entered Manipur. However, reports have mentioned the injured ares residents of Tamu town, Myanmar, which is about 5 km away from the Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

Since the military coup began in Myanmar from February several have fled to northeast Indian states especially Mizoram.

