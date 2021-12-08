3 LeT Terrorists Killed In J&K’s Shopian

The three killed terrorists have been identified as Amir Hussain, Rayees Ahmad and Haseeb Yousuf.

Three terrorists believed to be of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The three terrorists were killed in an encounter by the security forces after they launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian’s Chack-i-Cholan village.

The police informed that they had received information of the presence of terrorists there. After the terrorists opened fire on them, the search operation turned into an encounter, they further said.

In retaliation from the security forces, one was killed in early firing exchange while two more were killed during the day-long encounter between the two sides.

The three killed terrorists have been identified as Amir Hussain, Rayees Ahmad and Haseeb Yousuf.

The three of them were part of groups that were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on security forces and civilians, according to official records.

A police spokesman said, “Pertinently, the killed terrorist, Amir Hussain, was active since September 2020 and involved in several terror crime cases including Case FIR No. 264/2021 of PS Shopian regarding an attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma on 01/10/2021”.

He added, “He (Hussain) was also involved in luring gullible youth to join terror folds. Terrorist Rayees Ahmad was active since June 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including an attack on Police/SF. He was also involved in an attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma”. He further said, “Terrorist Haseeb Yousuf was also involved in several terror crime cases in the areas of Kulgam”.

