3 more test COVID-19+ in Manipur

Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba (Ching)

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manipur last night after test results, taking the total number of active cases to 28 in the North-Eastern state, officials said on Sunday.

One 18-year-old male hailing from Churachandpur district was tested positive for novel Coronavirus at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of JNIMS last night. An official said he is a Chennai returnee.

On the other hand, two cases of the disease were confirmed at the VRDL of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

One is a 32-year-old man from Jiribam district while another is a 25 years old female from Thoubal district.

Till now, the highest number of COVID-19 cases numbering 17 have been confirmed from stranded Manipuris returning from Chennai.