3 Rohingya ‘Infiltrators’ Apprehended In Cachar

Assam police on Sunday evening apprehended three Rohingya women who fled from Vairengte police station in Mizoram. They were caught in Dholaikhal in Cachar district and were later handed over to Mizoram police.

The women were identified as Toyaba (22), Atarija (16) and Senuara (20). They belong to different villages in Myanmar’s Rakhine and had entered the country without valid documents.

A case (number 42/2019) under Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 was also registered against the three women at Vairengte police station.

“We were about to register a case against the women yesterday when Vairengte police informed us about their escape and that a case has been registered against them at Vairengte police station. Subsequently, the trio were handed over to a sub-inspector from Vairengte police station who came to our police station,” a police official said as reported by The Shillong Times.

“We also came to know from one Salim Uddin (who did not know the women) that the trio had approached him at Dholaikhal to take them to Lailapur,” he added.