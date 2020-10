Three ULFA cadres surrendered at Nagaland on Sunday before Nagaland Village Guard. The ULFA cadres surrendered at 5:20 AM yesterday at the Khuyeng Langpung outpost at Mon district in Nagaland.

The cadres have been identified as Kunal Axom of Goalpara district (32), Rusana Axom of Kosujan in Tinsukia district (40) and Lachit Axom of Charaideo district (25).

According to reports, the ULFA cadres are now under interrogation.