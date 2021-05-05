3 Wards in Guwahati Identified as COVID HotSpot: DC

By Pratidin Bureau
Biswajit Pegu
The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has decided to declare areas with more COVID-19 cases as Containment Zone. The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) Biswajit Pegu on Wednesday said that three wards have been identified as COVID hotspot.

Speaking to media, the deputy commissioner said that the wards will be declared as containment zone in order to stop further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Three wards have been identified as hotspots and more number of cases has been witnessed in the last one week in these wards. We are working on it and will declare the wards as containment zones,” the DC added.

However, Ward No 3, 8, 14, 16, 24, 28, 29, and 31 have also registered the highest number of cases.

The maximum number of covid-19 cases has been registered from Beltola, Basistha, Fatashil Ambari, Barshapara, Dhirenpara, Kumarpara, AT Road, Machkhowa, Bhootnath, Khanapara, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Ulubari, Rehabari, DGP Complex, Bilpara, Solapara, Pandu, Maligaon, Narengi, and Banda, the DC said.

