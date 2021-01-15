300-400 Terrorists Ready To Enter J&K, Says Army Chief

Army chief General MM Naravane, during a speech during the Army day parade on Friday, stated that around 300-400 trained terrorists camped along the Line Of Control (LoC) are ready to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Naravane also said ceasefire violations by Pakistan has increased by over 44 percent, adding that in order to help terrorists sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan army provides them cover fire.

The Army chief also informed that India’s active operations and strong counter-infiltration grid not only inflicted heavy losses on the enemy but they contained infiltration attempts as well.

He reiterated that the Indian Army has killed over 200 terrorists last year along the LoC, bringing peace to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Strong response is being given to the enemy on the other border. Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorists. In the training camps, across the LoC around 300-400 terrorists are ready to infiltrate,” he said.

“There was an increase of 44 per cent in the ceasefire violations last year which is proof of Pakistan’s sinister plans. There were also attempts to smuggle weapons using drones,” he added.

Gen Navarane also mentioned about efforts to smuggle weapons into India from across the border using drones and tunnels.

In order to increase the Indian Army’s war fighting capabilities, Gen Navarane said it is working with top top education institutions like IITs on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, block chain, quantum computing, unmanned systems, directed energy weapons and swarm drones.

Under Make in India scheme of the central government, 29 modernisation projects worth Rs 32,000 crore have been awarded by the Indian Army, he said.

Furthermore, he also dedicated the Indian Army mobile app to the country, stating that it will give immense information to people of this country, especially the younger generation.