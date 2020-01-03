30,000 labourers to get govt. aids

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
30,000 labourers to get govt. aids
271

As many as 30 thousand registered workers engaged in building and other construction sectors would be given aids under different schemes by the State Government. The aids will be distributed at a State level distribution function at Guwahati on February 11.

It was decided in a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at his conference room at Janata Bhawan on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that the aids would be distributed under schemes for the death of registered labourers, medical assistance, one-time education grant, general pension, family pension, loan for buying tools and equipments, assistance during pregnancy, etc.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the Labour Department to make sure the registration of labourers engaged in the private sector. The Chief Minister also called for increasing the skills of labourers engaged in the construction sector while issuing direction for ensuring the aids reach the workers in all districts of the State.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Pak assures better Indo-Pak relations after LS polls

National

Terrorist attack injures 3 in Shopian district

Regional

World Blood Donor Day | Donate Blood, Save Life

National

BJP observes black day to mark 43rd anniversary of 1975 Emergency

Regional

Daring daylight robbery at Christianbasti

National

BJP Minister Calls Rahul Gandhi “Schizophrenic, Sewer Worm”

Comments
Loading...