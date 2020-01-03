30,000 labourers to get govt. aids

As many as 30 thousand registered workers engaged in building and other construction sectors would be given aids under different schemes by the State Government. The aids will be distributed at a State level distribution function at Guwahati on February 11.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal chaired a meeting with officials of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in Guwahati.



Officials were directed to ceremoniously provide financial assistance and various benefits to 30,000 registered workers on 11th February, 2020. pic.twitter.com/5y7im9MYzD — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 3, 2020

It was decided in a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at his conference room at Janata Bhawan on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that the aids would be distributed under schemes for the death of registered labourers, medical assistance, one-time education grant, general pension, family pension, loan for buying tools and equipments, assistance during pregnancy, etc.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the Labour Department to make sure the registration of labourers engaged in the private sector. The Chief Minister also called for increasing the skills of labourers engaged in the construction sector while issuing direction for ensuring the aids reach the workers in all districts of the State.