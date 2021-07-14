30kg Ganja Packed In Paddy Bags Seized In Darrang

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
ganja

A huge consignment of ganja was seized during a ‘naka’ checking at Darrang’s Dhula late Tuesday night.

Ganja weighing more than 30kg hidden inside six gunny bags along with paddy was recovered from a ‘Mahendra Jito’ vehicle that was intercepted at the police checkpoint.

The driver of the vehicle, one Gautam Sinha, was arrested in connection to the case.

Related News

EAM Jaishankar Likely To Hold Bilateral Talks With Chinese…

Assam: Golaghat Extends Lockdown Till July 15

Anchalik Gana Morcha leader Manjit Mahanta Joins Congress

APSC Scam: Commission Notifies Booked Officers As Tomorrow…

Meanwhile, a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at the Dhula police station against the arrestee.

“Acting on a tip off,during Naka checking a total of 30.355 KGs of suspected Ganja was recovered from a Mahindra Jito Vehicle. Accordingly it was seized and one Gautam Sinha of Nizdalgaon was apprehended in this connection,” Darrang police tweeted.

Also Read: APSC Scam: APSC Notifies Booked Officers As Tomorrow Marks The Last Date For Testifying
You might also like
National

COVID-19: See The State-Wise Cases In India Here

Top Stories

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Sulawesi Island in Indonesia

Top Stories

Existing COVID Guidelines To Remain In Force Till March 31: MHA

Sports

Indian cricket team thrashes Malaysia in their opening match of Women’s T-20 Asia Cup

Top Stories

Panel formed to help Assam economy recover from Covid-19 shock

Assam

Amri Karbi Community to Stage Blockade at NH37 Tomorrow

Comments
Loading...