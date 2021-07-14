30kg Ganja Packed In Paddy Bags Seized In Darrang

A huge consignment of ganja was seized during a ‘naka’ checking at Darrang’s Dhula late Tuesday night.

Ganja weighing more than 30kg hidden inside six gunny bags along with paddy was recovered from a ‘Mahendra Jito’ vehicle that was intercepted at the police checkpoint.

The driver of the vehicle, one Gautam Sinha, was arrested in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at the Dhula police station against the arrestee.

“Acting on a tip off,during Naka checking a total of 30.355 KGs of suspected Ganja was recovered from a Mahindra Jito Vehicle. Accordingly it was seized and one Gautam Sinha of Nizdalgaon was apprehended in this connection,” Darrang police tweeted.