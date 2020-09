A truck carrying a large consignment of Burmese Areca Nut (Supari) has been recovered in Bilasipara’s Bogoribari of Dhubri district.

The truck with number plate UP 65 GT – 7457 was carrying 330 sacks of smuggled Areca Nut from Guwahati to Nagpur.

In this connection, the driver Ramshree Jadav and Prasad Namdeo have been arrested.