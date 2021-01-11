33rd Guwahati Book Fair Concluded With Great Reception

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair, which was held at the Assam Engineering Institute field at Chandmari concluded on Sunday (Jan 10) and witnessed impressive footfall since the very first day even during the pandemic.

According to Secretary of the Assam Publication Board Pramod Kalita, books worth Rs 8 crore were sold in the book fair which sets a history. More than 200 books have been released in the book fair including 13 books of Prakashan Parishad.

The Secretary further stated that books of all kind were sold in the book fair.

“It is not that people bought only a particular kind of book. They bought plenty of books this time as they have grown interest in reading books during lockdown,” the Secretary said.

The Publication Board said that this year’s book fair broke the record of the past ones. It attracted 40,000 visitors on a daily basis and even demanded the extention of the book fair. The Secretary however said it was not possible to any more.