33rd Guwahati Book Fair From Dec 30

One of the largest literary festivals of the northeastern region – the 33rd edition of the Guwahati Book Fair will be held from December 30 this year to January 30 next year.

The 12 day event is being organised under the aegis of the Assam Publication Board at the playground of the Assam Engineering College in Chandmari.

Keeping in view of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, all precautionary measures will be taken for the smooth and safe conduct of the book fair, publication board’s secretary Pramod Kalita said.

Earlier, the fair was supposed to be conducted in December 2019 but was postponed to March 2020, due to the Anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests, but, was again deferred for an indefinite period due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.