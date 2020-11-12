Top StoriesRegional

33rd Guwahati Book Fair From Dec 30

By Pratidin Bureau
0

One of the largest literary festivals of the northeastern region – the 33rd edition of the Guwahati Book Fair will be held from December 30 this year to January 30 next year.

The 12 day event is being organised under the aegis of the Assam Publication Board at the playground of the Assam Engineering College in Chandmari.

Keeping in view of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, all precautionary measures will be taken for the smooth and safe conduct of the book fair, publication board’s secretary Pramod Kalita said.

Related News

Arunachal Panchayat, Municipal Elections In Dec

Actor Asif Basra Dies By Suicide In Himachal

Assam Club To Celebrate UN Children’s Week

FM Grants Rs 900 Crore For COVID Vaccine Research

 Earlier, the fair was supposed to be conducted in December 2019 but was postponed to March 2020, due to the Anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests, but, was again deferred for an indefinite period due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

You might also like
National

Indian Army to slash manpower by 1.5 lakh

National

People Upset Over Surf Excel Holi ad; READ WHY

National

Mayawati-led BSP joins hands with Akhilesh’s Party

Top Stories

Thief Enters Cachar paper mill, Shot Dead By Guard

World

11 tonnes of garbage collected from Mt.Everest

National

Hima wins Silver, clocked 50.79 sec to run 400 m

Comments
Loading...