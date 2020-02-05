33rd Guwahati Book Fair from March 14

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair will be held from March 14, 2020, to March 25 under the aegis of Assam Prakashan Parishad at Assam Engineering Institute playground, Chandmari.

It may be mentioned that the book fair was about to be held from December 28 but it has been postponed for some unavoidable circumstances until further notice which will now be held from March 14, said Pramod Kalita, Secretary of Assam Prakashan Parishad.

He said that hundreds of publishers from across the state and from other parts of the country will participate in the book fair.

The secretary also stated that number of programmes have been organized including seminars of youth writers, poets conference, conference of storyteller and other cultural programmes. The Prakashan Parishad will also release a souvenir.