33rd Guwahati Book Fair from March 14

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Book Fair
Representative Image
14

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair will be held from March 14, 2020, to March 25 under the aegis of Assam Prakashan Parishad at Assam Engineering Institute playground, Chandmari.

It may be mentioned that the book fair was about to be held from December 28 but it has been postponed for some unavoidable circumstances until further notice which will now be held from March 14, said Pramod Kalita, Secretary of Assam Prakashan Parishad.

He said that hundreds of publishers from across the state and from other parts of the country will participate in the book fair.

The secretary also stated that number of programmes have been organized including seminars of youth writers, poets conference, conference of storyteller and other cultural programmes. The Prakashan Parishad will also release a souvenir.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Prime accused in Kachua gang-rape still absconding

Top Stories

Hima’s personal coach flying in to Jakarta

Regional

Assam Sahitya Sabha to issue ASSBN

Regional

Sonari Blast: Police Suspect of Battery Explosion

Regional

2 Years Old Drowned in Flash Flood

Sports

India 92-all out, their lowest score in New Zealand

Comments
Loading...