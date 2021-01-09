33rd Guwahati Book Fair Shows Impressive Footfall

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair attracted a huge crowd since its very first day and the book fair has seen a large scale in the country after the COVID-19 crisis. Readers and visitors from across the state have visited the book fair to buy books in large numbers which is a great achievement.

Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, Pramod Kalita said that books of around R. 8crores have been sold in the book fair which sets a history. More than 200 books have been released in the book fair including 13 books of Prakashan Parishad has been released.

The Secretary further stated that every kind of books have been sold in the book fair. “It is not that people have bought only a particular book. People have bought books this time as they have gained interest in reading books during lockdown,” the Secretary said.

The books which have been sold mostly are- Life of a Driver by Rupam Dutta, Nixidho Joddha of Dhirumoni Gogoi etc.

The Publication Board said that this book fair has broken the record of the past book fairs. The book fair attracted 40,000 visitors on a daily basis. Many even demanded to extend the book fair which will end on January 10 but it is not possible to extend any more, said the Secretary of the Publication Board.