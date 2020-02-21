350 Cr spent on improving roads, bridges in Majuli : Sonowal

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday attended the District level Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting of Majuli district and reviewed the implementation of various developmental schemes of the Central and State governments.

Sonowal said that since the formation of his government, more than 350 crore were spent in Majuli for construction of roads and bridges and a result of which there is a marked change in the connectivity sector in the district.

The Chief Minister took stock of functioning of PWD, Water Resources, Tourism and Brahmaputra Board in the meeting, which was held in the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner, Majuli.

The Chief Minister directed the PWD department to prepare a detail project for developing seamless connectivity covering 216 villages of Majuli district and submit the same to the government. He emphasised on preparing a future vision plan for Majuli in consultation with PRI representatives. He asked the PWD officials to maintain quality in their work and said that the department would have to expeditiously complete the projects. He also directed the PWD contractors to complete the projects as per time schedule fixed in the contract and said that legal action would be initiated against contractors who fail to complete the projects on time.

He stressed on maintenance of the roads and directed the PWD officials to carry out field level survey at Ahatguri and Bhakatchapori for construction of roads and bridges. He also asked concerned officials to take steps for installation of street lights in Majuli.

The Chief Minister while reviewing the implementation of various tourism schemes in Majuli made several suggestions to make the schemes more effective.