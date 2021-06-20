3rd Case of Black Fungus Reported in Assam

Assam Medical College and Hospital reported the first case of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. This is the 3rd case in the state.

As per reports, the patient is currently undergoing treatment at the AMCH post-COVID ward.

The officials from AMCH also said that this is the first case of Black Fungus reported in the hospital.

The patient is currently admitted in Medicine Unit – I. the patient with infection is a resident of Lakhimpur, Assam.

The case was reported last night was diagnosed through the joint effort of Department of Medicine, ENT, Microbiology and Ophthalmology.

Dibrugarh district has been a hotbed of COVID-19 since the second wave hit the state of Assam. In last 24 hours, Dibrugarh’s positivity rate dipped below 2 per cent, said report.

Assam reported 3571 fresh cases of COVID as per the latest covid updates. 40 sucumbbed to the virus in last 24 hours.

Also Read: Assam: Health Dept Issues Directive For Prevention Of Black Fungus
