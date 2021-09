An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude have hit Moirang in Bishnupur in the state of Manipur on Tuesday.

According to a tweet of National Center of Seismology, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-09-2021, 16:10:12 IST, Lat: 23.79 & Long: 94.48, Depth: 35 Km ,Location: 106km SE of Moirang, Manipur”.

On Sunday, a minor earthquake had also struck the northeastern state of North Sikkim.