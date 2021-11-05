4 Films From Assam To Be Screened In Goa International Film Festival

Three films from Assam have been sent to the Goa International Film Festival on Friday, November 5th for special screenings.

These three films from Assam have been selected for the Indian Panorama at the Goa International Film Festival.

In the story picture section of the Goa International Film Festival, a film in the Bodo language of Assam named ‘Shijou’ has been selected.

Another Assamese film named ‘Shemkhar’ of Aimee Baruah will also be screened in the story picture section.

In the non- fisher section of the Goa International Film Festival, the Assamese film ‘Veerangana’ will be screened, informed sources.

Another film that has been selected is ‘Bomba Ride’ which is Mishing language.