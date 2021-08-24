4 Investigation Units Constituted To Probe Bengal Post-Poll Violence Cases

The Calcutta High Court recently handed over the investigation of cases related to murder, rape, and crime against women to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which occurred during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The CBI investigation will be monitored by the High Court. In this regard, a total of four special investigation units comprising 21 investigation officers each have been constituted to look into the matter with immediate effect.

Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal delivered the lead judgment whereas Justices I.P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, and Soumen Sen delivered separate but concurrent judgments.

“The Committee, NHRC, any other Commission or Authority, and the State shall immediately hand over entire record of the cases entrusted to the CBI for investigation. It is made clear that it shall be a Court-monitored investigation. Any obstruction in the course of investigation by anyone shall be viewed seriously”, the Court observed.

The Calcutta High court is also ordered to constitute an SIT with senior officials including a retired judge. Petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal said to the ANI that SIT will form with three retired IPS officers of West Bengal and a retired Supreme court judge. She said that the apex court will monitor the CBI probe. CBI will investigate the severe crimes like rape and murder during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The CBI and SIT committees will have to submit their status reports within six weeks and a division bench of the court will be considered on October 24.