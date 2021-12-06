4-Member Congress Delegates to Visit Violence-Hit Nagaland on Dec 8

A four-member delegation of Congress constituted by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will visit the violence-hit Nagaland on Wednesday (December 8) to report on the incidents that took place on Sunday. The delegation will submit its report to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi within a week, said a statement issued by the party.

The delegation consists of AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, Supervisor of Nagaland Dr Ajoy Kumar, MP Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony, the statement read.

The Congress delegates will reach Rowriah Airport in Jorhat on Wednesday and will directly head towards Nagaland.

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (December 6) addressed the Lok Sabha on the recent Nagaland killings of innocent people during an Army operation.

Giving his statement on the matter, Shah said that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

“The Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon.

On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon, as a result of which, 6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army,” PTI quoted Shah as saying.

According to the tribal body, a total of 14 civilians were reportedly killed in separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday. Out of which six were killed due to Army firing while another was killed on Sunday during the protests.

The opposition staged a walkout after Shah’s statement and said that the Centre’s stance was dissatisfactory.

