420 E-Hospitals Established Under Digital India initiative

By Pratidin Bureau
420 E-Hospitals have been established across the country as part of the Central government’s Digital India initiative, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed on Wednesday.

He also informed that over 18.37 crore transactions have taken place since September 2015, ANI reported.

“e-Hospital is an initiative of #DigitalIndia that has made it easy for the citizens to take appointments in major hospitals. Now there is no need to stand in long queues to take appointments, when you can get it online,” the Minister tweeted.

As per the graphic shared by the Union Minister, e-Hospital is a one-stop solution for connecting patients, hospital and doctors on the digital platform.

