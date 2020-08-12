4593 new COVID-19 cases detected in Assam

4593 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected on Wednesday out of 143109 maximum tests done in a single day, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Out of the 4593 cases, Kamrup (M) has reported 632 cases, followed by Kamrup (R) with 460 cases reported, Nagaon with 335 cases and Dibrugarh with 265 cases, pushing the active cases tally to 21626.

Meanwhile, 2136 cured patients were discharged today. The total recoveries stand at 47209.

The positive cases is nearly 69000 so far while 161 deaths have been recorded to date.