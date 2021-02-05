4G Internet Services To Be Restored In J & K

In a great consolation for Jammu-Kashmir residents, after 18 months, 4G mobile internet services will be restored in entire Jammu & Kashmir from Today onwards.

Taking to Twitter, J&K government’s Official spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed the development.

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir prior to the revocation of Article 370 by Parliament and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories – Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

However, the 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored on January 25. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

Former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah said, “4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never.”