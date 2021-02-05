NationalTop Stories

4G Internet Services To Be Restored In J & K

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
32

In a great consolation for Jammu-Kashmir residents, after 18 months, 4G mobile internet services will be restored in entire Jammu & Kashmir from Today onwards.

Taking to Twitter, J&K government’s Official spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed the development.

Related News

Kamalpur: Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Interacts With Harvard Students

Farmers Call For Countrywide ‘Chakka Bandh’ Tomorrow

Guwahati: Human Trafficking Racket Busted In Hatigaon

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir prior to the revocation of Article 370 by Parliament and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories – Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

However, the 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored on January 25. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

Former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah said, “4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never.”

You might also like
National

PM extends Holi greetings

National

Pakistani Hackers Target MoS Reddy’s Personal Website

Regional

COVID-19 Assam: Another Woman Dies In Darrang

National

Modern land management will benefit India: World Bank president

Top Stories

Assam Reports 17 More COVID-19 Deaths

Top Stories

India records highest single-day surge

Comments
Loading...