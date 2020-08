Five among twelve accused in the GNRC robbery case that occurred in the North Guwahati branch has been arrested on Saturday.

The mastermind of the twelve member group involved in the robbery case is Raghuram Deka. He was a bus driver at GNRC.

The other accused are Pranab Bora, Saiful islam, Majnur Ali and Rafiqul Hussain. Seven other accused are still missing.

On August 29, rupees 35 lakhs was robbed by them. Police officials have nabbed a vehicle and rupees 67, 500.