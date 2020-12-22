5 Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire After Accident

In a tragic incident, five people were burned to death after their car in which they were travelling in collided with a tanker truck carrying diesel on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

As per reports, the mishap happened after the truck took a wrong turn while moving at high speed, following which the car collided with it and bursting into flames. Due to the car’s central lock system, the occupants were trapped and couldn’t get out.

A worker of a booth on the Expressway reported the accident to the police and the fire brigade was called in. However, by the time the fire was doused, all five occupants of the car were burned to death.

Furthermore, the driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident and a search is on to arrest him.