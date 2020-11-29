Top StoriesNational

5 CRPF Commandos Injured In IED Blast

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
97

Five CRPF’s CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit were severely injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on late Saturday evening, an official said to PTI.

The Improvised Explosive Device went off in the forest near Tadmetla village when a team of security forces was out on an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

“At least five personnel belonging to CoBRA’s 206th battalion sustained injuries in the blast,” he said adding, “The injured are being evacuated from the forest,” he added.

Related News

Chattisgarh: 1 CRPF Commando Killed, 7 Injured

IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today

8 Rohingya Arrested In Assam

Fire Breaks Out At Oppo Warehouse Near Delhi

You might also like
National

SC Reserves Judgement in Ayodhya Case

Regional

Body recovered in mysterious condition in Golaghat

National

Private Railways To Decide Their Own Fares

National

BJP gets SP-BSP to support CAB, through in RS

National

3 CRPF jawans martyred in J&K

Regional

Vehicle catches fire in Dibrugarh

Comments
Loading...