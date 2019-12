At least five people reported to be dead after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Kuruwabahi in Nagaon, this evening.

According to locals, the Piaggio tempo vehicle, where the passengers were travelling in rammed into a dumper.

Out of the passengers, five died on the spot while three more, who sustained serious injuries have been admitted to nearby Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Dulumoni Devi, Sunti Ahmed, Pranjal Bordoloi and Atiqur Rahman.