5 members of Jogen Mohan’s security team quarantined

By Pratidin Bureau
A total of five members of newly-inducted Minister Jogen Mohan’s security team have been quarantined in Demow and their swab samples have been taken for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test, reports said.

The decision was taken after a home guard close to the security team, was suspected of being positive for Covid-19.

However, there is no need to panic; this is a protocol to identify possible high-risk and low-risk contacts to avoid further spread of the disease, said Ministerial sources.

