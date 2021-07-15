5 Rhino Poachers Nabbed In Kaziranga National Park

Acting on a tip-off, Manipur police apprehended five alleged rhino poachers, including a Manipur-based militant, in Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday.

As per a report, the five arrested people were planning a poaching operation in the national park when the Assam Rhino Task Force with the help of Manipur police nabbed them.

The militant was identified as 35-year-old Thangouchin V Khamkhopau. He is a member of the Zomi Revolutionary Organisation (ZRO) and is a wanted man.

According to police, the militant was trained by the NSCN (IM) and was involved in the rhino poaching case.

The four other arrestees were identified as Ramjan Ali, Asmat Ali, Dilbar Rahman and Md Fakharuddin.