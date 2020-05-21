5 screening Centres for Assam Returnees

The State Government has set up five Regional Screening Centres for screening all returnees including the centre at Jorhat which covers Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat and Charaideo district.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the Regional Screening Centre being set up at Barsha Resort at Kakodonga in Jorhat district in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic and took stock of arrangements made at the centre to screen inter-State passengers coming to the upper Assam districts from different parts of the country.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with health department officials and civil defence personnel engaged at the centre. Jorhat DC Roshni Aparanji Korati while apprising the Chief Minister about various measures taken at the centre informed that so far 2441 persons were screened at the centre.