5 States Reporting Increase in Active Cases of COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that five states are reporting an increase in active cases of COVID-19 in the country which is the actual disease burden of the infection.

The top five states showing a rise are Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

According to reports, the month on month comparative data compiled by the health ministry has shown that since November 1, the active case load of Punjab has increased by 3,585 cases; Himachal Pradesh’s case load is up by 5,4069, Madhya Pradesh saw a jump of 5,842, and Haryana and Rajasthan saw an increase of 6,171, and 13,551 respectively.

The current active case load of these states is Punjab (138, 685), Himachal Pradesh (8,918), Madhya Pradesh (17, 705), Haryana (20, 200), and Rajasthan (30, 305).

Union Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan said, “These are the states where the Centre has rushed expert teams so that they can help the state government on ground in disease management and other issues that may be hampering outbreak control.”

However, certain states which for a long time had been showing a rising trend have now seen a decline in active cases. The five top states that have registered a decline, meaning those that have shown a significant improvement, are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The country has performed at least 140 million Covid-19 tests, with a cumulative positivity rate of 6.69%, and average daily positivity rate of 3.72% during the past week. There has been a continuous decline in the cumulative positivity rate in past 3 weeks, with 7.19% positivity rate having been reported on November 11.

The average daily new cases are 43,152, and the average daily recoveries stand at 47,159. “The trend of average daily recoveries outnumbering average daily new cases continues even in the month of November, which is positive news for country’s Covid-19 situation as overall active caseload is decreasing steadily,” said Bhushan.