5 ULFA-I cadres apprehended in Assam

Five hardcore senior cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Assam Police and huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Charaideo district.

While we fight #COVID19, our war on terror continues.



In a major blow to ULFA(I), @CharaideoPol in a joint operation with @adgpi – 244 Field Regiment apprehended 5 of their cadres from Satianaguri under Sapekhati PS.



A large cache of arms & ammunition have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/7GExp7RdFp — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 23, 2020

“On 22-04-2020 afternoon secret information was received that 5 suspicious persons were holed up in the house of one Bhuvan Gogoi of Tairai Village in Satianaguri area under Sapekhati PS,” read a statement.

Based on this input, a joint operation was launched by Charaideo District Police led by SP Charaideo and Army unit from Sapekhati COB of 244 Fd Rgt which was led by its CO. The Village was completely cordoned by late evening and a raid was conducted.

The accused have been identified as Arohan Asom, Maina, Yogen Gogoi, Dhrubo Asom, and Chinmoy Asom.

According to the statement, Arohan Asom and Maina are the most wanted cadres of ULFA (I). Maina is a known IED Expert.