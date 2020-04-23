Top StoriesRegional

5 ULFA-I cadres apprehended in Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
97

Five hardcore senior cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Assam Police and huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Charaideo district.

“On 22-04-2020 afternoon secret information was received that 5 suspicious persons were holed up in the house of one Bhuvan Gogoi of Tairai Village in Satianaguri area under Sapekhati PS,” read a statement.

Based on this input, a joint operation was launched by Charaideo District Police led by SP Charaideo and Army unit from Sapekhati COB of 244 Fd Rgt which was led by its CO. The Village was completely cordoned by late evening and a raid was conducted.

The accused have been identified as Arohan Asom, Maina, Yogen Gogoi, Dhrubo Asom, and Chinmoy Asom.

According to the statement, Arohan Asom and Maina are the most wanted cadres of ULFA (I). Maina is a known IED Expert.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Panchayat under Jalukbari constituency alleges scam

Regional

APCC leaders Stage Protest in Delhi Against NRL Privatization

Top Stories

CM Sonowal hoists tricolour in Guwahati

Regional

3 Hotels in GMCH Premises Shut Down by Food Safety Dept

Regional

Rs 73 thousand crores spent in 2019-20 FY: Himanta

Sports

ISL final tonight

Comments
Loading...