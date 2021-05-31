50 Amphotericin-B Vials Used In Treating Black Fungus Allocated to Assam

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions on Monday, of which 50 vials will be distributed to Assam.

On May 21, the health department of Assam had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) after detection of this case of mucormycosis in a private hospital at Guwahati. On May 19, Assam lost its first patient to black fungus.

On May 27, Gowda announced that the additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions, while on May 26, 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B drug were allocated to all the states.

Meanwhile, the 43rd GST Council announced on Saturday that it has decided to exempt the import of Covid related medical goods including Amphotericin B injection for free distribution. This exemption shall be valid up to 31st August 2021.

Additional 30100 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.#blackfungus#AmphotericinB pic.twitter.com/UrB6E3bYwQ — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 31, 2021

Further, a consignment of 200,000 vials of the injection arrived from US in India.

Many states have declared black fungus as a epidemic disease including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar under the Epidemic Act 1897.