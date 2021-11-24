50,000 Tablets Of ‘World is Yours’ Drug Seized In Guwahati

Guwahati police have recovered a huge amount of drugs on Wednesday.

A total of 50,000 tablets of the ‘World is Yours’ drug were seized during an operation today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

In a tweet, CM Sarma said, “AssamAgainstDrugs. Another major drug haul by Assam police. The timely interception by GuwahatiPol has led to the successful recovery of 50,000 ‘World is Yours’ tablets.”

“We shall not allow our youth to get trapped by the drugs menace,” he added.

The timely interception by @GuwahatiPol has led to successful recovery of 50,000 ‘World is Yours’ tablets. We shall not allow our youth to get trapped by the drugs menace.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/JpwRGLEAkH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 24, 2021

Since the formation of the new government this year, Assam police has ramped up its war against drugs as part of CM Sarma’s initiative to eradicate and dismantle the drug syndicates in the state.