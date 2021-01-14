NationalEntertainmentTop Stories

51st IFFI To Pay Homage To 28 Cinema Stalwarts

By Pratidin Bureau
26

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay homages to nineteen personalities of cinema from India and nine personalities from across the world.

One of the most significant film festivals organised in Asia, the festival annually held in Goa will commence from January 16 to 24.

The section will feature the following movies as tributes:

Homage to International Personalities

  1. Chadwick Boseman
    42 by Brian Helgeland
  2. Ivan Passer
    Cutter’s Way by Ivan Passer
  3. Goran Paskaljevic
    Dev Bhoomi by Goran Paskaljevic
  4. Allen Daviau
    The Extra-Terrestrial by Steven Spielberg
  5. Max Von Sydow
    Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close by Stephen Daldry
  6. Sir Alan Parker
    Midnight Express by Alan Parker
  7. Kirk Douglas
    Paths of Glory by Stanley Kubrick
  8. Ennio Morricone
    The Hateful Eight by Quentin Tarantino
  9. Olivia De Havilland
    The Heiress by William Wyler

Homages to Indian personalities

  1. Ajit Das
    Tara by Bijaya Jena
  2. Basu Chatterjee
    Chhoti Si Baat by Basu Chatterjee
  3. Bhanu Athaiya
    Gandhi by Richard Attenborough
  4. Bijay Mohanty
    Chillika Teerey by Biplab Roy Choudhury
  5. Irrfan Khan
    Paan Singh Tomar by Tigmanshu Dhulia
  6. Jagdeep
    Brahmachari by Bhappi Sonie
  7. Kumkum
    Basant Bahar by Raja Nawathe
  8. Manmohan Mahapatra
    Bhija Matira Swarga by Manmohan Mahapatra
  9. Nimmi
    Basant Bahar by Raja Nawathe
  10. Nishikant Kamat
    Dombivali Fast by Nishikant Kamat
  11. Rahat Indori
    Mission Kashmir by Vidhu Vinod Chopra
  12. Rishi Kapoor
    Bobby by Raj Kapoor
  13. Saroj Khan
    Devdas by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
  14. S.P Balasubrahmanyam
    Sigaram by Ananthu
  15. Shreeram Lagoo
    Ek Din Achanak by Mrinal Sen
  16. Soumitra Chatterjee
    Charulata, Ghare Baire, Sonar Kella by Satyajit Ray
  17. Sushant Singh Rajput 
    Kedarnath by Abhishek Kapoor
  18. Wajid Khan
    Dabangg by Abhinav Kashyap
  19. Yogesh Gaur
    Chhoti Si Baat by Basu Chatterjee
