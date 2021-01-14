51st IFFI To Pay Homage To 28 Cinema Stalwarts

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay homages to nineteen personalities of cinema from India and nine personalities from across the world.

One of the most significant film festivals organised in Asia, the festival annually held in Goa will commence from January 16 to 24.

The section will feature the following movies as tributes:

Homage to International Personalities

Chadwick Boseman

42 by Brian Helgeland Ivan Passer

Cutter’s Way by Ivan Passer Goran Paskaljevic

Dev Bhoomi by Goran Paskaljevic Allen Daviau

The Extra-Terrestrial by Steven Spielberg Max Von Sydow

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close by Stephen Daldry Sir Alan Parker

Midnight Express by Alan Parker Kirk Douglas

Paths of Glory by Stanley Kubrick Ennio Morricone

The Hateful Eight by Quentin Tarantino Olivia De Havilland

The Heiress by William Wyler

Homages to Indian personalities