52 Journalists Including 8 in Assam Succumb to COVID In Last 28 Days

As many as 101 journalists from across the country including 8 from Assam have succumbed to COVID-19 between April 1, 2020, to April 28, 2021, according to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies. According to the study, additionally, over 50 journalists died due to the deadly virus since January 2021.

The study conducted by Rate The Debate, an initiative of the Institute of Perception Studies, New Delhi, found that 56 journalists have succumbed to the virus in the last four months this year, from 1 January to 28 April, 52 of these deaths were reported in the month of April alone. This implies, on average, about two journalists have died every day this month.

Dr. Kota Neelima, the founder of, Rate The Debate, said that the data was collected with the intention of holding journalists’ lives accountable and to show citizens the “cost at which news was being assimilated”, reported Firstpost.