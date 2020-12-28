Top StoriesRegional

55 New Police Stations Come Up Under MOITRI Scheme

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL Image Source: PTI
Through the implementation of Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image, nearly 55 police stations across Assam have been reconstructed with updated amenities.

As per a PTI report, facilities such as a crèche, separate women and juvenile corners, lounges with sofas, cyber room and work station, counselling room for drug addicts and juveniles, and specially designed toilets for differently-abled citizens  have been installed at the police stations.

“MOITRI has envisaged changing the police stations with facilities such as reception and waiting lounge, video-conference system, separate women and children cell, separate entry for them, toilets, adequate drinking water facility, boundary wall, even a creche,” Director General of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was quoted saying in the PTI report.

Currently, Assam has around 340 police stations and they are expected to be reconstructed in phases under the MOITRI scheme with the construction period for each of them being fixed at 12 months, the report said.

“Renewable energy sources like solar is being utilised in every police station which will also have running water, drainage, water harvesting and biodegradable toilets. The living accommodation – barrack and toilet facilities – for the police personnel is, as far as possible, being separated from station areas visited by the general public”, it said.

Locally available materials like processed bamboo products are being used wherever possible for both construction and furniture, the report added.

The Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI), was started by the Assam government in 2016.

