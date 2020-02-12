55k Guwahati households to get drinking water by Dec 2020: CM

As many as fifty-five thousand households of Guwahati will receive clean drinking water by December 2020. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the media regarding the development after a review meeting with the Guwahati Development Department (GDD) in Janata Bhawan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, CM Sonowal directed the department to cover all the people living in Guwahati city under the water supply scheme. CM Sonowal is likely to launch the first phase of the scheme on March 15.

In a statement state government stated, “Directing the officials to strictly implement the house building rules in the city, the Chief Minister said it is very important to adopt earthquake-resistant construction designs as Assam falls in the high seismic zone five”.