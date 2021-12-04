56 kg Ganja Seized From Night Super Bus

The estimated weight of the seized cannabis is over 56 kg, and according to the Police, they were taking the Ganja to Bihar.

The Cachar Police arrested four persons in connection with the seizure of over 56 kg of Ganja from a night super bus on Friday.

Acting on a reliable source, the Katigorah Police along with the Gumrah Police conducted a joint operation where they found cannabis under the seats of the bus.

The bus was en route to Guwahati from Badarpur with the number plate MN 01 BA 0152.

The identities of the arrested are Sunil Kumar (25), Durgesh Kumar (25), and Rajesh Ray (60). The police informed they originally belong from Bihar.

The estimated weight of the seized cannabis is over 56 kg, and according to the Police, they were taking the Ganja to Bihar. The market value of the seized Ganja is estimated to be of several lakhs.

