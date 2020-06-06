6 ED Officials Test Positive for COVID-19, Office Sealed

Six officials of the Enforcement Directorate have tested positive for coronavirus and the headquarters of the probe agency has been sealed for two days, sources said. Over 10 officers who came into contact with the infected officials have been quarantined.

Recently, a junior-rank officer who works at the establishment branch of the headquarters had tested positive for the virus. He was on deputation to the investigative agency from a central paramilitary force, the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate, a central agency that probes money laundering and hawala crimes, sanitizes its office building twice a week and only those employees who are required for work on a given day report to the office.

India on Saturday reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its biggest one-day spike so far. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642. The country has till now reported over 2.3 lakh coronavirus cases, taking it above Italy to become the nation with the sixth-highest coronavirus cases.

Over 1.14 lakh people have recovered in India. In terms of cases, India had crossed China – where the virus emerged late last year – for the ninth spot just a week ago.