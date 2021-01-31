6 Jaish Terrorists Held In J&K

A joint operation led by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police led to the arrest of two newly recruited terrorists and four terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and its offshoot Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM).

Acting on tip-off regarding terrorist attacks being planned in Anantnag and Bijbehara special checking points at multiple locations were established, PTI reported.

At one of the checkpoints at Donipora in Bijbehera, officers intercepted a car with two persons onboard. The two tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert forces, it added.

“They have been identified as Imran Ahmed Hajam, a resident of Nathpora Khanabal, and Irfan Ahmed Ahanger, a resident of Nandpora Khanabal. Both had recently joined terrorist ranks and were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeM/JeM,” a police spokesperson said to the agency.

“Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition including two pistols, three magazines, and 116 rounds were recovered from their possession”, he said.

“They further revealed that they are close associates of Hidayat Malik alias Hasnain, a resident of Sharafpora Shopian and the self-styled chief of LeM; Umer alias Wahid Khan, a resident of Shopian; and Aftab alias Ali Bhai, a resident of Dachipora. They said they were conducting a recce of the area to plant an IED in order to target security forces and the police,” he said.

During the course of the investigation, four terrorist associates of JeM were arrested from different locations — Bilal Ahmed Kumar, Tawfeeq Ahmed Lawey, Muzamil Ahmed Wani, and Aadil Ahmed Rather.

Incriminating material, ammunition including two grenades, 30 AK-47 rounds, and 1 kg of explosive material were recovered from their possession, he said to PTI