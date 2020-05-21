Top StoriesRegional

6 more Covid-19 patients discharged in Assam | Active 130

By Pratidin Bureau
381

Six more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 54.

On Thursday, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and another two persons were discharged from the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).

Taking to Twitter, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said,“Glad that six patients have been discharged today after testing negative for #COVID19 twice. Two persons were admitted at MMCH, while four were at SMCH. This brings down our active cases to 130”

