60 quarantined in Assam for Corona scare

A 76-year-old American tourist has left a Coronavirus trail in Assam leaving the whole state stunned as the authorities scrambled to find the Contact trail since the tourists were found positive at Bhutan, day after he left Assam.

So far, 60 people have been quarantined in Assam, mostly from the hospitality industry as the tourist took a cruise and stayed in five start hotel at Guwahati.

According to an official report, the tourist (name withheld) flew into Jorhat on May 22 in an Indigo flight. The next day the tourist and his girlfriend checked into M V Mahababu for a seven-day cruise which took them to Majuli as well as Kaziranga on way to Guwahati.

On May 1 the tourists checked into the hotel Radisson Blue and the next day he flew out to Paro. His itinerary exposed an unspecified number of people and the government has appealed to all come and report about the contact with the tourist as it would be easy to monitor them.